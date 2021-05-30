Trade Alert: The Chief Strategy Officer Of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR), Joseph Jellen, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Jellen, the Chief Strategy Officer recently netted about US$25m selling shares at an average price of US$10.25. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 64% of their entire holding.

Velodyne Lidar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Jellen was the biggest sale of Velodyne Lidar shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$9.65. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.68k shares worth US$25k. But insiders sold 4.24m shares worth US$46m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Velodyne Lidar shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VLDR Insider Trading Volume May 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Velodyne Lidar insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$787m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Velodyne Lidar Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Velodyne Lidar stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Velodyne Lidar.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

