Trade Alert: The Chief Revenue Officer Of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON), Joshua Isner, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joshua Isner, the Chief Revenue Officer recently netted about US$3.5m selling shares at an average price of US$151. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 40%, which is notable but not too bad.

Axon Enterprise Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Joshua Isner was the biggest sale of Axon Enterprise shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$140. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Axon Enterprise didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AXON Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Axon Enterprise

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Axon Enterprise insiders own about US$155m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axon Enterprise Tell Us?

Insiders sold Axon Enterprise shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Axon Enterprise you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

