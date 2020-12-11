Trade Alert: The Chief Operating Officer Of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), Joshua Kobza, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Kobza, recently sold a substantial US$9.0m worth of stock at a price of US$59.81 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 60%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Restaurant Brands International

In fact, the recent sale by Joshua Kobza was the biggest sale of Restaurant Brands International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$61.63. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 60% of Joshua Kobza's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Restaurant Brands International than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:QSR Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

I will like Restaurant Brands International better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Restaurant Brands International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Restaurant Brands International insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$219m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Restaurant Brands International Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Restaurant Brands International shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Restaurant Brands International (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Restaurant Brands International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.