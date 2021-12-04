Trade Alert: The Chief Operating Officer Of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), Patrick Burns, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) should probably be aware that the Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Burns, recently divested US$222k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$69.84 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Gibraltar Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP, Treasurer & Secretary, Jeffrey Watorek, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$433k worth of shares at a price of US$88.00 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$69.03. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Gibraltar Industries insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ROCK Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of Gibraltar Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of Gibraltar Industries shares, worth about US$9.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gibraltar Industries Insiders?

The stark truth for Gibraltar Industries is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Gibraltar Industries is growing earnings. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Gibraltar Industries and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

