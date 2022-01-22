Trade Alert: The Chief Medical Officer Of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), Dennis Kim, Has Just Spent US$61k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Chief Medical Officer, Dennis Kim, recently bought US$61k worth of stock, for US$3.04 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

CymaBay Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Dennis Kim was the biggest purchase of CymaBay Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.89 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Dennis Kim.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CBAY Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2022

Does CymaBay Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at CymaBay Therapeutics, though insiders do hold about US$793k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CymaBay Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that CymaBay Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for CymaBay Therapeutics (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

