Trade Alert: The Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP Of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), Kathy Turner, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kathy Turner, the Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$540. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IDEXX Laboratories

The Senior Advisor & Director, Jonathan Ayers, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$480 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$555. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 3.5% of Jonathan Ayers's stake.

Insiders in IDEXX Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:IDXX Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. IDEXX Laboratories insiders own about US$464m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IDEXX Laboratories Tell Us?

Insiders sold IDEXX Laboratories shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that IDEXX Laboratories is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IDEXX Laboratories. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IDEXX Laboratories you should know about.

Of course IDEXX Laboratories may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.