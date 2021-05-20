Trade Alert: The Chief Legal Officer Of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII), Kamau Coar, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Legal Officer, Kamau Coar, recently sold US$320k worth of stock at US$42.61 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 70% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heidrick & Struggles International

Notably, that recent sale by Kamau Coar is the biggest insider sale of Heidrick & Struggles International shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$41.47. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Heidrick & Struggles International didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HSII Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Heidrick & Struggles International

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Heidrick & Struggles International Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Heidrick & Struggles International has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

