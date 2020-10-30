Trade Alert: The Chief Information Officer Of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX), Robert Pischke, Has Just Spent US$79k Buying 9.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Pischke, the Chief Information Officer of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) recently shelled out US$79k to buy stock, at US$6.59 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 9.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Max Fuller for US$339k worth of shares, at about US$4.20 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$6.58. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 220.49k shares worth US$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 2.11k shares, for US$20k. In total, U.S. Xpress Enterprises insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$4.76. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:USX Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that U.S. Xpress Enterprises insiders own 54% of the company, worth about US$177m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At U.S. Xpress Enterprises Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest U.S. Xpress Enterprises insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

