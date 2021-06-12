Trade Alert: The Chief Human Resources Officer Of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), Maria Martinez, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We note that the AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Chief Human Resources Officer, Maria Martinez, recently sold US$50k worth of stock for US$18.86 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 47%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AxoGen

The Chairman, Karen Zaderej, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$62k worth of shares at a price of US$17.81 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$20.56). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.5% of Karen Zaderej's holding.

Insiders in AxoGen didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AXGN Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Does AxoGen Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.3% of AxoGen shares, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The AxoGen Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold AxoGen shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AxoGen. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AxoGen.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

