Trade Alert: The Chief Accounting Officer Of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), Henrik Gerdes, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Henrik Gerdes, the Chief Accounting Officer recently netted about US$665k selling shares at an average price of US$15.40. That diminished their holding by a very significant 64%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

ChargePoint Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Christopher Burghardt, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$20.90 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.25. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, ChargePoint Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CHPT Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ChargePoint Holdings insiders own about US$125m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ChargePoint Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold ChargePoint Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for ChargePoint Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

