Trade Alert: The Chairman & Senior Advisor Of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU), Richard Clark, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Richard Clark, the Chairman & Senior Advisor recently netted about US$3.5m selling shares at an average price of US$15.59. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Brookfield Property REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Clark is the biggest insider sale of Brookfield Property REIT shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$16.26, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 100% of Richard Clark's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$7.1m for 512.15k shares. But they sold 222.15k shares for US$3.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Brookfield Property REIT insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BPYU Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Brookfield Property REIT insiders own about US$9.2m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Brookfield Property REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Brookfield Property REIT shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But we'd like it if insiders owned more stock, overall. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Brookfield Property REIT (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

