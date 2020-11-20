Trade Alert: The Chairman Of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), Roger Fradin, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 3.8% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Chairman, Roger Fradin, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$15.00 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Resideo Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman Roger Fradin was not their only acquisition of Resideo Technologies shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$9.38 per share in a US$998k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$17.45. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 201.10k shares for US$1.9m. On the other hand they divested 11.11k shares, for US$110k. In total, Resideo Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:REZI Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Resideo Technologies insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Resideo Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Resideo Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Resideo Technologies. For example, Resideo Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

