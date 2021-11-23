Trade Alert: The Chairman Of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX), Thomas Civik, Has Just Spent US$211k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Thomas Civik, recently bought US$211k worth of stock, paying US$28.08 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Repare Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and Head of Business & Corporate Development, Kim Seth, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$35.50 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$26.46). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 16.86k shares worth US$478k. But insiders sold 209.20k shares worth US$6.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Repare Therapeutics shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RPTX Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

I will like Repare Therapeutics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Repare Therapeutics insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$7.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Repare Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Neither the level of insider ownership, nor the transactions over the last twelve months inspire us, but we think the recent buying is positive. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Repare Therapeutics (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

But note: Repare Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

