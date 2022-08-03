Trade Alert: The Chairman Of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF), Douglas Shulman, Has Just Spent US$90k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Chairman, Douglas Shulman, recently bought US$90k worth of stock, for US$41.69 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

OneMain Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman Douglas Shulman was not the only time they bought OneMain Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$58.50 per share in a US$500k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$37.51). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Douglas Shulman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Douglas Shulman bought 19.48k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$51.37. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:OMF Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. OneMain Holdings insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OneMain Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in OneMain Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OneMain Holdings. For example, OneMain Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

