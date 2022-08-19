Trade Alert: The Chairman Of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI), Jeffrey Eckel, Has Just Spent US$101k Buying A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) should definitely note that the Chairman, Jeffrey Eckel, recently paid US$43.75 per share to buy US$101k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Daniel McMahon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$63.46 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$42.54. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.97k shares for US$312k. On the other hand they divested 49.70k shares, for US$3.0m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:HASI Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$84m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

