Trade Alert: The Chairman Of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Jeffrey Fisher, Has Just Spent US$125k Buying 1.1% More Shares

Potential Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Jeffrey Fisher, recently bought US$125k worth of stock, paying US$12.52 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Chatham Lodging Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jeffrey Fisher was the biggest purchase of Chatham Lodging Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$12.59. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Chatham Lodging Trust insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeffrey Fisher.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CLDT Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Chatham Lodging Trust

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Chatham Lodging Trust insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 2.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chatham Lodging Trust Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Chatham Lodging Trust insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chatham Lodging Trust. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Chatham Lodging Trust (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

