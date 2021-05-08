Trade Alert: The Chairman Of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT), Ernest Rady, Has Just Spent US$1.4m Buying A Few More Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman, Ernest Rady, recently bought a whopping US$1.4m worth of stock, at a price of US$34.32. While that only increased their holding size by 0.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

American Assets Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Ernest Rady was the biggest purchase of American Assets Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$35.23. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the American Assets Trust insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Ernest Rady was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Ernest Rady purchased 105.36k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$28.61. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AAT Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Does American Assets Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that American Assets Trust insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$272m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Assets Trust Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about American Assets Trust. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Assets Trust. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for American Assets Trust (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

