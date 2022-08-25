Trade Alert: The Chairman & Independent Lead Director Of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD), Sarah Fay, Has Just Spent US$101k Buying 12% More Shares

Potential Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman & Independent Lead Director, Sarah Fay, recently bought US$101k worth of stock, paying US$86.49 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

Ziff Davis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Sarah Fay was the biggest purchase of Ziff Davis shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$82.67). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Ziff Davis insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:ZD Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ziff Davis insiders own about US$159m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ziff Davis Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Ziff Davis. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ziff Davis you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

