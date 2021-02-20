Trade Alert: The Chairman & CEO Of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY), Alfred Rankin, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Alfred Rankin, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$12m selling shares at an average price of US$59.04. That diminished their holding by a very significant 93%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Notably, that recent sale by Alfred Rankin is the biggest insider sale of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$96.23. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 93% of Alfred Rankin's holding.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HY Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

I will like Hyster-Yale Materials Handling better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders own 23% of the company, currently worth about US$366m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.