Trade Alert: The Chairman & CEO Of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), Thomas Rutledge, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Rutledge, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$59m selling shares at an average price of US$675. That sale reduced their total holding by 27% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charter Communications

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Rutledge was the biggest sale of Charter Communications shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$668. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Charter Communications insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CHTR Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

I will like Charter Communications better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Charter Communications insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$470m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charter Communications Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Charter Communications stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Charter Communications is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Charter Communications (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

But note: Charter Communications may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.