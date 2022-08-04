Trade Alert: The Chair Emeritus Of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Joseph Holsten, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Holsten, the Chair Emeritus recently netted about US$3.8m selling shares at an average price of US$54.58. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 34%, which is notable but not too bad.

LKQ Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Holsten was the biggest sale of LKQ shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$54.71. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34%of Joseph Holsten's holding.

In the last year LKQ insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LKQ Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LKQ insiders own about US$107m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The LKQ Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold LKQ shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that LKQ is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LKQ. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for LKQ (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course LKQ may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.