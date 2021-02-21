Trade Alert: The CFO & Secretary Of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), Gary Robb, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CFO & Secretary, Gary Robb, recently sold a substantial US$3.3m worth of stock at a price of US$28.27 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 54% of their entire holding.

Corcept Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Gary Robb was the biggest sale of Corcept Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$26.94. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CORT Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Corcept Therapeutics insiders own 10.0% of the company, worth about US$312m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Corcept Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Corcept Therapeutics stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Corcept Therapeutics is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Corcept Therapeutics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.