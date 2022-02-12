Trade Alert: The CEO, President & Director Of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS), Satish Malhotra, Has Just Spent US$199k Buying 15% More Shares

Potential The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, Satish Malhotra, recently bought US$199k worth of stock, paying US$8.17 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 15%.

Container Store Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO, President & Director Satish Malhotra was not the only time they bought Container Store Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$12.25 per share in a US$251k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.63. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Satish Malhotra was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Satish Malhotra bought 44.86k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$10.03. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TCS Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Container Store Group insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Container Store Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Container Store Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Container Store Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

