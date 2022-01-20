Trade Alert: The CEO, President & Director Of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO), James Clemmer, Has Just Spent US$228k Buying 3.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, James Clemmer, recently paid US$22.84 per share to buy US$228k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.5%.

AngioDynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by James Clemmer was the biggest purchase of AngioDynamics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$22.05. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.00k shares worth US$251k. But they sold 6.99k shares for US$181k. Overall, AngioDynamics insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ANGO Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of AngioDynamics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that AngioDynamics insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The AngioDynamics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in AngioDynamics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for AngioDynamics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.