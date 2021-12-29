Trade Alert: The CEO, President & Director Of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), Michael McMullen, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael McMullen, the CEO, President & Director recently netted about US$18m selling shares at an average price of US$149. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 52% of their entire holding.

Agilent Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael McMullen was the biggest sale of Agilent Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$159). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 52% of Michael McMullen's holding.

Insiders in Agilent Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:A Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

Does Agilent Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Agilent Technologies insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$140m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Agilent Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Agilent Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agilent Technologies. While conducting our analysis, we found that Agilent Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

