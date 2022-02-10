Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), Gaurav Shah, Has Just Spent US$382k Buying 2.4% More Shares

Potential Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Gaurav Shah, recently bought US$382k worth of stock, paying US$17.34 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gaurav Shah was the biggest purchase of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$19.03 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Rocket Pharmaceuticals share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gaurav Shah.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RCKT Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Insider Ownership of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Rocket Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rocket Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Rocket Pharmaceuticals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

