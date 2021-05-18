Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), Robert Fried, Has Just Spent US$67k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO & Director, Robert Fried, recently bought US$67k worth of stock, for US$6.65 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

ChromaDex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Phillip Frost, for US$2.9m worth of shares, at about US$14.47 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$7.29). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Phillip Frost was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 16.00k shares worth US$93k. On the other hand they divested 200.00k shares, for US$2.9m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CDXC Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

I will like ChromaDex better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does ChromaDex Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ChromaDex insiders own about US$126m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The ChromaDex Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of ChromaDex stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ChromaDex you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

