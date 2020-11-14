Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), Matthew McRae, Has Just Spent US$99k Buying 2.4% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO & Director, Matthew McRae, recently bought US$99k worth of stock, for US$4.71 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arlo Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew McRae is the biggest insider purchase of Arlo Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$4.93 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Arlo Technologies insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Matthew McRae was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ARLO Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Arlo Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.1% of Arlo Technologies shares, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arlo Technologies Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Arlo Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Arlo Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.