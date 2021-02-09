Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Stephen Davis, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Stephen Davis, the CEO & Director recently netted about US$718k selling shares at an average price of US$50.61. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 33%, which is notable but not too bad.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Stephen Davis was the biggest sale of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$50.45. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ACAD Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

Insiders sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

