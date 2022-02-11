Trade Alert: The CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Director Of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX), Byron Boston, Has Just Spent US$201k Buying 3.8% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) should definitely note that the CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Director, Byron Boston, recently paid US$15.98 per share to buy US$201k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dynex Capital

In fact, the recent purchase by Byron Boston was the biggest purchase of Dynex Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$16.40. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Dynex Capital insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DX Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Dynex Capital is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Dynex Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.1% of Dynex Capital shares, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Dynex Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Dynex Capital shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dynex Capital. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Dynex Capital (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

But note: Dynex Capital may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.