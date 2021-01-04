Trade Alert: The CEO & Chairman of the Board Of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR), Steven Lisi, Has Just Spent US$203k Buying 4.3% More Shares

Potential Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Chairman of the Board, Steven Lisi, recently bought US$203k worth of stock, paying US$5.28 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beyond Air

The insider Robert Carey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$338k worth of shares at a price of US$5.65 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.27. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Beyond Air insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:XAIR Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2021

Beyond Air is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Beyond Air

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Beyond Air insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Beyond Air Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Beyond Air we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Beyond Air has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.