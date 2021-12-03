Trade Alert: Steven Miller At Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), Has Just Spent US$1.5m Buying 7,109% More Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Steven Miller recently bought a whopping US$1.5m worth of stock, at a price of US$24.23. That increased their holding by a full 7,109%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bausch Health Companies

In fact, the recent purchase by Steven Miller was the biggest purchase of Bausch Health Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 71.40k shares worth US$1.7m. But insiders sold 28.04k shares worth US$889k. Overall, Bausch Health Companies insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BHC Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Does Bausch Health Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bausch Health Companies insiders own 2.9% of the company, currently worth about US$236m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bausch Health Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bausch Health Companies. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Bausch Health Companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

