Trade Alert: Roberta Olejasz At CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV), Has Just Spent US$67k Buying 48% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Roberta Olejasz, who is a company insider, recently bought US$67k worth of stock, for US$21.92 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 48%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CB Financial Services

The Independent Director Joseph Headlee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$75k worth of shares at a price of US$18.78 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$21.92. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

CB Financial Services insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CBFV Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of CB Financial Services

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CB Financial Services insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CB Financial Services Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in CB Financial Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - CB Financial Services has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

