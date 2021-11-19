Trade Alert: Hamid Malaye At Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX), Has Just Spent US$153k Buying 38% More Shares

Potential Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) shareholders may wish to note that insider Hamid Malaye recently bought US$153k worth of stock, paying US$61.04 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 38%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anterix

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Regulatory & Communications Officer, Christopher Guttman-McCabe, sold US$334k worth of shares at a price of US$44.26 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$63.36). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 56% of Christopher Guttman-McCabe's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$983k for 21.13k shares. But insiders sold 17.80k shares worth US$880k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Anterix insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:ATEX Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Anterix

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Anterix insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Anterix Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Anterix we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Anterix. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Anterix (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

