Trade Alert: Gary Torgow At Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Has Just Spent US$250k Buying 2.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) should definitely note that insider Gary Torgow recently paid US$12.90 per share to buy US$250k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.2%.

Huntington Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Technology and Operations Officer & Senior EVP, Paul Heller, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$15.92 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$13.35. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 66.59k shares for US$957k. But they sold 520.28k shares for US$8.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Huntington Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HBAN Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

I will like Huntington Bancshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Huntington Bancshares insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$145m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Huntington Bancshares Insiders?

The stark truth for Huntington Bancshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Huntington Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Huntington Bancshares and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

