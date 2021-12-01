Trade Alert: Carlie McLamb At First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC), Has Just Spent US$99k Buying 6.3% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Carlie McLamb, a First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) insider, recently shelled out US$99k to buy stock, at US$49.24 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Independent Director, Suzanne DeFerie, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$34.11 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$44.44). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Suzanne DeFerie's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.03k shares worth US$226k. But they sold 47.90k shares for US$1.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in First Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FBNC Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Does First Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that First Bancorp insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Bancorp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in First Bancorp, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of First Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

