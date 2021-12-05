Trade Alert: Caitlin Kalinowski At Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON), Has Just Spent US$104k Buying 24% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) should definitely note that insider Caitlin Kalinowski recently paid US$175 per share to buy US$104k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 24%.

Axon Enterprise Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Revenue Officer, Joshua Isner, for US$6.4m worth of shares, at about US$134 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$151). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38% of Joshua Isner's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Axon Enterprise than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AXON Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Does Axon Enterprise Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Axon Enterprise insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$520m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Axon Enterprise Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Axon Enterprise, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Axon Enterprise has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

