News & Insights

US Markets

Tractor trailer crash in Mexico kills 26

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

May 14, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates death toll, adds detail on victims and crash

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - A tractor trailer and a van crashed on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Sunday morning, killing 26 people, local authorities said.

The two vehicles crashed about half an hour outside of the state capital Ciudad Victoria and then caught on fire, the Tamaulipas' public security ministry said.

Once authorities arrived at the site of the crash, they found the truck carrying the trailer was no longer at the scene.

A source at the Tamaulipas prosecutors' office said investigators were unsure whether the driver of the truck had fled or if he was also killed in the crash.

The passengers of the van, believed to be from a private transportation business, included children, the source said.

The victims are all thought to be Mexicans as national IDs have been recovered from the scene, the source said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Hogue)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.