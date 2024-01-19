Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Strategic Efforts Appear Encouraging

Tractor Supply Company TSCO has been doing well, thanks to its Life Out Here Strategy, ‘ONETractor’ Strategy, Neighbor’s Club membership program and healthy product demand. The company is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience. It is persistently focusing on its growth initiatives, which include the expansion of its store base and the incorporation of technological advancements to boost traffic and drive the top line.



Analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $15.1 billion and $10.37, respectively. These estimates show corresponding growth of 3.4% and 3.3% year over year.



Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this retail farm and ranch store chain have increased 8.6% against the industry’s 5.1% decline in a year. A Value Score of B further adds strength to this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Given the changing consumer trends, Tractor Supply is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience. The company remains on track with the ‘ONETractor’ strategy that is aimed at connecting stores and online shopping. Its omnichannel investments include curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery, a re-launched website and a new mobile app.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earlier, it launched Tractor Supply and a Visa Credit Card, which allows customers to earn points on their everyday purchases, both in-store and anywhere Visa is accepted. Tractor Supply exited the third quarter with high-single-digit e-commerce revenue growth, driven by a strong conversion performance and strength in the buy online, deliver from store program. Its Neighbor's Club program accounted for more than 77% of digital sales in the quarter under review, driven by continued favorable trends and higher retentions. Management earlier predicted to reach more than $2 billion in sales by 2026, out of which it has already attained $1 billion.



Sturdy demand for everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products, as well as year-round products, has been contributing to comparable store sales growth. Further, its store growth plans have been aiding the comps performance over the years.



In the latest developments, Petsense by Tractor Supply has unveiled the debut of Skout’s Honor premium grooming products across its Pet Salons throughout the nation, starting Jan 8. Markedly, Petsense is the first to offer this kind of premium product line in its salons. Petsense is a pet specialty retailer and wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Skout’s Honor grooming products boast topical probiotics defending against itch, odor and shedding. Such products are expected to provide customers a premium topical probiotic choice with a honeysuckle scent, at a considerable price. They can get the products at all Petsense Pet Salons.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Gap GPS and Hibbett HIBB.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 13.5% from the year-ago reported figure. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 60.5% in the last reported quarter.



Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 387.5%, from the year-ago reported figure.



Hibbett, the key sporting goods retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. HIBB delivered an earnings surprise of 24.2% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hibbett’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

