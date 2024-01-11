Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Petsense Debuts Skout's Honor Items

Tractor Supply Company TSCO has been doing well, thanks to its Life Out Here Strategy, ‘ONETractor’ Strategy, Neighbor’s Club membership program and healthy product demand. In the latest developments, Petsense by Tractor Supply has unveiled the debut of Skout’s Honor premium grooming products across its Pet Salons throughout the nation, starting Jan 8. Markedly, Petsense is the first to offer this kind of premium product line in its salons.



Petsense is a pet specialty retailer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Skout’s Honor grooming products boast topical probiotics defending against itch, odor and shedding. Such products are expected to provide customers a premium topical probiotic choice with a honeysuckle scent at a considerable price. The products are available at all Petsense Pet Salons.



These products will allow pet parents to add two new upgrades to their service, including upgraded probiotic shampoo and conditioner, and a premium probiotic package. The package contains Skout's Honor shampoo + conditioner, ear cleaner, deodorizer or detangler, along with a fresh breath treatment, paw balm and nail file.



Customers can avail Skout’s Honor products at all Petsense by Tractor Supply stores and at Petsense.com. The Petsense Pet Salons offer a broad variety of services from nail trims and bathing to full-service grooming.

What’s More?

Tractor Supply is expected to retain its growth trajectory on continued progress on its Life Out Here lifestyle assortment and convenient shopping format to gain customers and market share. The strategy is essentially based on five key pillars, which are customers, digitization, execution, team members and total shareholder return. The company is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience through its ‘ONETractor’ strategy. The company’s omnichannel investments include curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery, a re-launched website and a new mobile app.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sturdy demand for everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products, as well as year-round products have been contributing to comparable store sales growth. Further, its store growth plans have been aiding the comps performance over the years. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 11.9% compared with the industry’s 22.5% growth in the three-month time frame.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Gap GPS and Hibbett HIBB.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 13.5% from the year-ago reported figure. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 60.5% in the last reported quarter.



Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year earnings per share suggests growth of 387.5%, from the year-ago reported figure.



Hibbett, the key sporting goods retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. HIBB delivered an earnings surprise of 24.2% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hibbett’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.