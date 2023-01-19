Tractor Supply's (TSCO) New Distribution Center to Aid Growth

Tractor Supply Company TSCO launched its largest and ninth distribution center, located in Navarre, OH, which was marked by a grand opening event. This development will help the company to support its expansion plans across the United States and drive growth.



Last year, TSCO reached a milestone by surpassing more than 2,100 Tractor Supply stores across the United States and 50,000 Team Members. The company’s sales also witnessed more than 70% growth from the time its first distribution center was opened in 2018.



The new facility will meet growing customer demand in the Ohio and Upper Midwest regions. The distribution center will provide for nearly 250 stores, and help fulfill online orders for customers in Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and other parts of the Upper Midwest region. Also, the move will create 500 additional jobs in the Stark County area.

What Else Do You Need to Know?

Tractor Supply is on track to build up on its Out Here lifestyle assortment and convenient shopping format to gain customers and market share. The strategy is essentially based on five key pillars, including customers, digitization, execution, team members and total shareholder return. As part of the plans, it revised the long-term financial growth targets for 2022-2026.



Management envisions achieving net sales growth of 6-7%, while comps are expected to grow 4-5%. The operating margin is expected to be 10.1-10.6%, up from the earlier mentioned 9-9.5%. Earnings per share are likely to grow 8-11%, up from the previously stated 8-10%.



Earlier, the company launched the Field Activity Support Team (“FAST”) and implemented various technology and service enhancements across the enterprise.



Tractor Supply is in the initial phase of transforming its side lots and mature stores to improve space productivity, bringing the latest merchandising strategies to life, and advancing efforts to remain nationally strong and locally relevant. Management anticipates transforming the side lots in 100 locations in 2022. These have been significant investments in stores. These are expected to boost productivity across the existing and new stores.



Given the changing consumer trends, Tractor Supply is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience.



The company is on track with the ‘ONETractor’ strategy to connect stores and online shopping. The company’s omni-channel investments, include curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery, a re-launched website, and a new mobile app. Its e-commerce business witnessed high-single-digit growth from the prior year.



Tractor Supply added app features such as My Pet and upgraded its in-store mode. The company expanded the program to include Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. The move will enable it to gain pet customers for both banners. The mobile app has also been performing well. Management earlier predicted to reach more than $2 billion in sales by 2026.



The company’s store expansion initiatives bode well. It is well-positioned to expand its store base, remaining on track to increase its domestic store to 2,500 in the long term. In the third quarter of 2022, the company opened 11 Tractor Supply stores and two Petsense stores. Management is on track with its store-opening initiatives. It plans to open 60-70 Tractor Supply stores and 10 Petsense stores in 2022.



Driven by these factors, management raised its guidance for 2022. The view reflects the recent acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, which is likely to contribute $75 million to sales in the fourth quarter and 2022.



The company expects net sales of $14.06-$14.12 billion, up from the prior mentioned $13.95-$14.05 billion. Comps are likely to grow 5.4-5.8%, up from earlier stated 5.2-5.8% growth. The operating margin is anticipated to be 10.1-10.15% compared with the previously stated 10.2%. Earnings per share are likely to be $9.55-$9.63, up from the earlier mentioned $9.48-$9.60. The view also includes gains from the 53rd week in 2022, which is expected to contribute 1.5 percentage points to the top line and 15 cents to the bottom line.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 5.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, Tractor Supply has been reeling under cost inflation and higher transportation costs. The company has also been witnessing elevated costs in the commodity inputs in its product categories. Higher labor wages and transportation costs have been adversely impacting its vendor partners. Management expects rising inflation to persist throughout 2023, with some normalization in the back half of 2023.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three better-ranked stocks to consider — Capri Holdings CPRI, Tecnoglass TGLS and Ulta Beauty ULTA.



Capri Holdings, which operates membership warehouses, presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CPRI has an expected EPS growth rate of 11.8% for three to five years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ sales and EPS for the current financial year suggests respective growth of 1% and 10.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.99%, on average.



Tecnoglass, the producer and seller of architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 43.4% and 82.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TGLS has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average.



Ulta Beauty currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for the company for three to five years is 13.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 15.7% from the year-ago period’s reported number. The beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare products, hair care products and salon services has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.