Tractor Supply's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a rural lifestyle retailer. Valued at $27.3 billion by market cap, the company provides farm maintenance, animal, general maintenance, lawn and garden, light truck equipment, work clothing, and other products. The largest rural lifestyle retailer is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TSCO to report a profit of $0.37 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect TSCO to report EPS of $2.17, up 6.4% from $2.04 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $2.41 in fiscal 2026.

TSCO stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 2.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 5.2% rise over the same time frame.

TSCO’s underperformance stems from elevated operating expenses driven by increasing selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, including depreciation and amortization, that led to its negative performance.

On Jan. 30, TSCO shares closed down more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $0.44 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.45. The company’s revenue was $3.77 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $3.80 billion. TSCO expects full-year EPS to be between $2.10 and $2.22.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TSCO stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” TSCO’s average analyst price target is $59.23, indicating a potential upside of 15.4% from the current levels.

