Tractor Supply's Growth Strategies Look Good: Apt to Hold the Stock?

Tractor Supply Company TSCO stock looks well-poised for growth, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. TSCO is focused on integrating its physical and digital functions to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience.



The company’s omnichannel investments further bode well. Tractor Supply is reaping the benefits from its Life Out Here Strategy and the Neighbor’s Club membership program.

More on TSCO’s Growth Strategies

Tractor Supply’s omnichannel investments include curbside pickup, same-day, next-day delivery, a re-launched website and a new mobile app. Management aims at leveraging AI technologies to boost search, redesign checkout and add a new refreshed homepage on personalization. It has been accelerating its digital capabilities.



The major initiatives in the Life Out Here strategy are TSCO’s Project Fusion and Garden Center rollouts. Such projects are progressing well and hence generating compelling returns through enhanced space productivity. Moving forward, all the new stores and the fusion remodels will have localized space allocation and assortment depending on their respective archetypes.



In addition, the expansion of Neighbor's Club to Petsense by the company has been boosting solid customer engagement. Neighbor's Club membership presently represents above 85% of sales at Petsense, thus experiencing sturdy momentum. Overall, the membership program surpassed 38 million and, as a percentage of sales, touched a record 80%.



Management has also announced a multiyear strategic licensing partnership with Field &Stream. This June, customers can get various hunting and outdoor Field & Stream branded products. TSCO’s Allivet buyout marks a significant strategic move as it expands its footprint in the growing pet wellness and animal health sector. The aforesaid efforts are likely to tap higher sales and boost the company’s overall profitability.

TSCO Stock’s Valuation

Going by the price/earnings ratio, Tractor Supply stock is currently trading at 24.83 on a forward 12-month basis compared with 17.12 for the industry. The stock’s five-year high is 27.88.

Bumps in TSCO’s Growth Path

Despite such growth catalysts, Tractor Supply is reeling under higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, including depreciation and amortization, along with the costs related to the opening of distribution centers. Also, cost inflation and a tepid retail sales environment are concerning.



In the most recent quarter, SG&A expenses, including depreciation and amortization, as a percentage of sales, expanded 60 basis points year over year. The higher SG&A expense has resulted from growth investments, which comprised the increased depreciation, the onboarding of a new distribution center and modest deleveraged fixed costs. Such costs might weigh upon the company’s profitability. TSCO anticipates deflation to be a modest headwind in the first half of 2025.

Conclusion

Nevertheless, TSCO has been making cost-saving and other initiatives to bolster growth. Backed by the aforementioned growth catalysts, the stock has rallied 8.4% in the past year against the industry’s 6.2% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSCO’s sales and earnings per share (EPS) stands at $15.68 billion and $2.17, respectively. These estimates indicate corresponding growth of 5.4% and 6.4% year over year. For 2026, the consensus mark for sales and EPS is $16.67 billion and $2.41, respectively, indicating a jump of 6.3% and 11.2%, year over year. Tractor Supply currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks in Retail

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Boot Barn BOOT, Urban Outfitters URBN and Deckers DECK.



Boot Barn, a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 14.9% from the year-ago figure. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Urban Outfitters, a fashion lifestyle specialty retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.9% from the year-ago figure.



Deckers, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 36.8% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 15.6% from the year-ago figure.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.