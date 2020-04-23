Tractor Supply Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) said it is withdrawing its financial guidance for fiscal 2020 provided on April 7, 2020, given the uncertainty related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For the second quarter, the net incremental costs of doing business as an essential retailer are currently anticipated to be in the range of $30 million to $50 million.

The company is also moving ahead with its new store opening program, but the timing of new store openings in some areas may be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including local and state orders.

At this time, the company said it does not expect to suspend or reduce its quarterly cash dividend.

