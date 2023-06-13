Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $217.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 5.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.98, up 12.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion, up 10.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion, which would represent changes of +7.93% and +7.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tractor Supply's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

