Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $206.32, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 13.86% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tractor Supply is projected to report earnings of $3.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.3 billion, up 10.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.49 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.03% and +7.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Tractor Supply is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tractor Supply's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.63.

We can also see that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

