Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $211.50, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 10.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.98, up 12.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.3 billion, up 10.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.49 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.03% and +7.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.85, which means Tractor Supply is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

