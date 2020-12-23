Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $146.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 11.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TSCO is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.68 billion, up 22.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $10.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.74% and +24.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSCO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TSCO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.57, so we one might conclude that TSCO is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.