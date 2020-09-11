Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $137.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 7.34% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSCO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSCO to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.39 billion, up 20.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion, which would represent changes of +34.4% and +19.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSCO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. TSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.91 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.81, which means TSCO is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

