Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $197.55, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.50, up 9.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.89 billion, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion, which would represent changes of +10.57% and +8.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tractor Supply is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.33.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

